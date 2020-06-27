FY2021 EPS Estimates for NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Increased by Analyst

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NCC Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NCCGF opened at $1.92 on Friday. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

