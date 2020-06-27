e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELF. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

NYSE ELF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $129,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,896 shares of company stock worth $4,662,332. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 237,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

