FY2021 Earnings Estimate for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAHOY opened at $9.87 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.19.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

