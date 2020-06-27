AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.20. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million and a P/E ratio of -3.23.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.98 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AgJunction Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

