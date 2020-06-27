Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.35

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as low as $13.30. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 104,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter worth $87,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.