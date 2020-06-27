Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE SPR opened at $22.32 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $92.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

