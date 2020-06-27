SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.81

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Shares of SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.81 and traded as low as $120.00. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 65,211 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.81. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.33.

In related news, insider Martin Jaskel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £13,400 ($17,054.86).

About SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

