Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Boston Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 8,250 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

