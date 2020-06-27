China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. China Industrial Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

China Industrial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIND)

China Industrial Group, Inc through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company has its principal executive offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

