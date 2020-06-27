Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $13.96. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 211,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,639,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 574,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 50.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,753,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,499,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,565,000 after purchasing an additional 284,929 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

