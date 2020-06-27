PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.29. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 231,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,160,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $6,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 536,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

