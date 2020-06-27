Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.67. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 34,500 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
