Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.76 and traded as low as $15.67. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 34,500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,470,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 156,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

