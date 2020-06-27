Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $4.00. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

