Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $9.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 4,933 shares changing hands.

PBHC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.