Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $9.26. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 4,933 shares changing hands.
PBHC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.
About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.
