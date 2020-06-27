Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.25

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,016.25 and traded as low as $819.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $817.50, with a volume of 372 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 809.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,016.25.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,327.61).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

