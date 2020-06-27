Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.79. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 92,700 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.