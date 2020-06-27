Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.79. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 92,700 shares.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
