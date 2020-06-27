Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.98

Shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.98 and traded as low as $63.46. Heartland Banccorp shares last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Banccorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Banccorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.