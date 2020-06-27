Skanska (STO:SKA.B) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $197.22

Skanska AB (STO:SKA.B)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.22 and traded as low as $182.90. Skanska shares last traded at $184.80, with a volume of 1,040,791 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 197.22.

About Skanska (STO:SKA.B)

Skanska AB is a Sweden-based construction and project development company. The Company’s operations are divided into four operating segments: Construction, which includes both building construction and civil construction; Residential Development, which develops residential projects for immediate sale; Commercial Property Development, which initiates, develops, leases and divests commercial property projects, and Infrastructure Development, which specializes in identifying, developing and investing in privately financed infrastructure projects, such as highways, hospitals and power generating plants.

