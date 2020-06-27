CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.77

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.77 and traded as low as $31.26. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 9,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

