CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.77

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.77 and traded as low as $31.26. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 9,200 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
