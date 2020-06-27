Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.00

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $7.69. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 105,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 987,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 155,667 shares during the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

