Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as low as $1.54. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 843,629 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SES shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$2.10 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$731.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,083 shares in the company, valued at C$480,330.45.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

