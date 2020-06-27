Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.30 and traded as low as $11.30. Donegal Group shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of -0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Donegal Group worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

