Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.44

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.44 and traded as low as $9.00. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.09.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.