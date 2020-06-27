Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.40. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 134 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76
Nortech Systems Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05
Nortech Systems Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96
Arbuthnot Banking Group Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.25
Arbuthnot Banking Group Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.25
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report