Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.28. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 49,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of $432.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.1831553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

