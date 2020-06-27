BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.93

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.93 and traded as low as $30.51. BHP Group shares last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 6,856,236 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$34.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

About BHP Group (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

