KEFI Minerals (LON:KEFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

KEFI Minerals plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.93. KEFI Minerals shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 27,351,572 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

KEFI Minerals Company Profile (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi Gold Project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

