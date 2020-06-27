Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $472.60

Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $472.60 and traded as low as $440.00. Renew shares last traded at $444.00, with a volume of 54,950 shares traded.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $357.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.60.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 20.06 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3915.0000941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renew Company Profile (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

