Adept Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $275.22

Adept Technology Group PLC (LON:ADT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $275.22 and traded as low as $234.00. Adept Technology Group shares last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 7,389 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.22. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million and a PE ratio of 42.32.

In related news, insider Ian Michael Fishwick purchased 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of £79,908.72 ($101,703.86).

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to residential and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP and desktop telephony, broadband, and support and maintenance services, as well as real-time communication services, such as instant messaging, presence information, fixed-mobile convergence, and desktop and data sharing with non-real-time communication services.

