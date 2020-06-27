Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.44

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.44 and traded as low as $22.57. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 285,965 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.44. The company has a market cap of $45.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

