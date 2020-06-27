Highland Gold Mining (LON:HGM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.43

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $213.43 and traded as high as $233.80. Highland Gold Mining shares last traded at $227.20, with a volume of 959,483 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $826.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Highland Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 14.37%.

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.