Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.29

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.29 and traded as high as $57.02. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.29.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

