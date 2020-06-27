Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.29

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Access Intelligence plc (LON:ACC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.29 and traded as high as $57.02. Access Intelligence shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Access Intelligence in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and a PE ratio of -17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.29.

Access Intelligence Company Profile (LON:ACC)

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate communications and reputation management software to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software provides solutions for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and influencer marketing.

