Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $58.93

Shares of Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.93 and traded as low as $36.51. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 250,818 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Greenbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Greenbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.