Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.09

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.09 and traded as low as $8.09. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 1,300,792 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 151,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 610.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

