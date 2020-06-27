Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,574.68

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,574.68 and traded as low as $110.90. Kerry Group shares last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 17,878 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $195.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,574.68.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.43
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76
Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76
Nortech Systems Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05
Nortech Systems Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.05
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96
Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96
Arbuthnot Banking Group Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.25
Arbuthnot Banking Group Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,016.25
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35
Pimco Income Strategy Fund Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.35


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report