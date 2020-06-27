Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,574.68

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,574.68 and traded as low as $110.90. Kerry Group shares last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 17,878 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $195.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,574.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

