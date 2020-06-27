Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

