Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $17.84 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

