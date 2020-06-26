Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,145 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Tenet Healthcare worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $17.84 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

