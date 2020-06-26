Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 54,927 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,927 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

CENTA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

