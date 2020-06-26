Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of Domtar worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 315,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 675,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Domtar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

