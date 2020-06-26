C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 13,819 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

C Partners Holding GmbH boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

