Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

