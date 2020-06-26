Ally Financial Inc. Invests $5.09 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.74.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.