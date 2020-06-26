Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

