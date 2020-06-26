14,583 Shares in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,583 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

