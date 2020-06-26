Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple were worth $520,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 707.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 119,423 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Domtar Corp
Apple Inc. Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC
C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 13,819 Shares of Apple Inc.
Apple Inc. is Fort Point Capital Partners LLC's 7th Largest Position
Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 137 Shares of Apple Inc.
Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Apple Inc.
