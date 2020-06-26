Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apple were worth $520,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 707.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,658,000 after buying an additional 119,423 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 81,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

