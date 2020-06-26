Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.57% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 in the last 90 days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $15.66 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

