Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 13,221 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.74.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

