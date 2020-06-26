Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

