Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

