Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 707.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,423 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,560.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

